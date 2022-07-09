Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 2,298 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,840,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,314,420,000 after buying an additional 44,161 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,516,000 after buying an additional 386,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,472,000 after buying an additional 68,321 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after buying an additional 870,582 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,126,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,006,000 after purchasing an additional 321,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.46.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $232.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.28 and its 200 day moving average is $252.45.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

