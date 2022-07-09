Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,041 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,150,000. John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,888,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,087,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,109,000 after acquiring an additional 848,790 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BX stock opened at $96.14 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.97 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.36.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $662,023.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,217,146 shares in the company, valued at $400,839,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 481,021 shares valued at $25,936,220. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

