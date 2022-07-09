Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $79.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.53.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.04.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

