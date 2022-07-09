Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $6.53 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $73.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.91. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.44.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

