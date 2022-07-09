Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $6.79 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,186 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 533,468 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 55.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 18,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in AT&T by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 37,205 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 1.6% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 108,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $20.80 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $148.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

