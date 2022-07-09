Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $8.78 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,086 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.4% during the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 22,046 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in Intel by 15.6% during the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 7,620 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $35.54 and a 52-week high of $57.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.42.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

