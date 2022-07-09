Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,904,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,622,000 after purchasing an additional 763,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,137,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,329,000 after acquiring an additional 585,018 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,837,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,712,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $171.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.78 and a 52 week high of $177.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.47.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

