Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,390 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Watsco by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Watsco by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

In other news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WSO opened at $248.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.77. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $220.68 and a one year high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.08. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 71.84%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSO. StockNews.com cut Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.17.

Watsco Profile (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.