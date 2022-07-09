Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 302 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,005,096,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 860,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,487,000 after acquiring an additional 452,154 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,852,000 after acquiring an additional 288,808 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 777,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,952,000 after buying an additional 256,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX opened at $415.12 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $375.87 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $534.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. B. Riley lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $642.68.

Lam Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.