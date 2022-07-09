Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 5,354 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CVS opened at $94.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

