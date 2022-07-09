Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 876 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.50.

SNA stock opened at $198.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $235.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.64.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

