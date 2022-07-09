Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,287 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.35% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $6,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at about $13,697,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,028,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 355,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after buying an additional 141,116 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 403.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 172,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 138,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,173,000. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GSBD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of GSBD opened at $16.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average is $19.03. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 50.23%. The company had revenue of $78.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.44 million. Equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.14%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

