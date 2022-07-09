Sumokoin (SUMO) Market Capitalization Achieves $940,639.71

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 9th. Sumokoin has a market cap of $940,639.71 and $20,029.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sumokoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.68 or 0.00592658 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 974.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000232 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 52,757,460 coins and its circulating supply is 46,057,460 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.