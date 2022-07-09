Superior Plus Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

TSE:SPB opened at C$11.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.57. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$10.80 and a 12-month high of C$16.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.07.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$896.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.7000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares set a C$13.00 target price on Superior Plus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Superior Plus to a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark upgraded Superior Plus to a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. ATB Capital cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.05.

In related news, insider Marquard & Bahls AG bought 25,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$288,588.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,671,764 shares in the company, valued at C$408,611,463.19. In the last quarter, insiders bought 34,300 shares of company stock valued at $382,530.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

