Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.49

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.49 ($0.02) per share on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON SUPR opened at GBX 123 ($1.49) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 127.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 124.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. Supermarket Income REIT has a one year low of GBX 112 ($1.36) and a one year high of GBX 135 ($1.63). The company has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 820.00.
In other Supermarket Income REIT news, insider Jon Austen acquired 25,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £30,160.80 ($36,523.13).
About Supermarket Income REIT (Get Rating)
Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.
