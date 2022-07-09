Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 7,970 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,970 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 0.3% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.89. The company has a market capitalization of $298.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

