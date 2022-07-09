Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Acquired by Tobam

Tobam lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Targa Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,850,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,879,000 after acquiring an additional 178,633 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Targa Resources by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 63,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Targa Resources by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRGP shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 27,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $2,190,250.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 151,018 shares in the company, valued at $11,836,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $1,426,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,349.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,847,249. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRGP opened at $59.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.96 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.25. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $81.50.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -241.38%.

About Targa Resources (Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.