TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.55

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.55 and last traded at C$3.55, with a volume of 2736 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.70.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of TeraGo from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34.

TeraGo ( TSE:TGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.92 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.3905556 earnings per share for the current year.

TeraGo Company Profile (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

