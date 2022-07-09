Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 246.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TX opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. Ternium S.A. has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $56.86.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.03. Ternium had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ternium presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

