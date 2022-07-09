Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,655 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $18,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $1,534,890,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 360.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,704,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,153,000 after buying an additional 1,333,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,582,073,000 after buying an additional 1,146,109 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Texas Instruments by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,017,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,194,000 after buying an additional 949,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,906,299,000 after buying an additional 885,939 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN opened at $155.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.35. The company has a market cap of $143.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.50.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

