The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,222 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,589 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $646,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 59.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,642,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,526,000 after purchasing an additional 610,905 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 3,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BK opened at $41.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $64.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.78.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.66%.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.96.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

