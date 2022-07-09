The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Trimmed by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $139.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $241.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.