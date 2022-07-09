The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 147,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,451 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 19,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 23.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $2,298,541.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,909,562.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 368,525 shares of company stock worth $24,001,864. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $273.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

