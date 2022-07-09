The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Director Pamela M. Arway Sells 234 Shares of Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $51,697.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,007.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hershey stock opened at $219.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.80 and a fifty-two week high of $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.73.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.27%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 758.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in Hershey by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

