The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total transaction of $55,515,088.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 894,235 shares in the company, valued at $196,168,331.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $1,123,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,827,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 649,148 shares of company stock worth $142,735,470 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $219.79 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $167.80 and a 1-year high of $231.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $333.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.73.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 46.27%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

