The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Increased by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 430.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Home Depot by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Home Depot by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 1,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.82.

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $286.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $289.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

