The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 11.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in TJX Companies by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 144,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,909 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 23,084 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.11. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.05.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

