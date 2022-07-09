TheStreet Downgrades Koppers (NYSE:KOP) to C+

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koppers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:KOP opened at $21.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Koppers has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $37.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average of $27.44.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Koppers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $459.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Koppers news, Director Xudong Feng sold 2,430 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $59,219.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Koppers by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the 4th quarter worth about $612,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,109,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,715,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,944,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

