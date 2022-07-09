TheStreet Downgrades Xerox (NYSE:XRX) to D+

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

XRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xerox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.70. Xerox has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $24.99.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 783,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $13,459,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,245,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,992,041.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,346,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $22,837,030.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,461,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,505,581.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xerox by 1,882.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Xerox by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Xerox by 722.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Xerox by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

