Tobam Boosts Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BXP. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 12.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $89.15 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.61 and a 12 month high of $133.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.84.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 112.32%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

