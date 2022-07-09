Tobam Buys 1,967 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 919.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Ciena were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ciena by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Ciena by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 0.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ciena by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $204,196.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,204,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $174,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,533.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,769. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ciena stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $41.63 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CIEN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Ciena to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

