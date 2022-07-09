Tobam Grows Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Tobam increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $311.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.34 and a 12 month high of $463.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.19). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.78.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

