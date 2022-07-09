Tobam Has $140,000 Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Ventas were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.9% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 1.1% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 229,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Ventas by 13.4% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 75,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 5.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.50 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.21.

NYSE:VTR opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.71 and a 200-day moving average of $54.88. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 130.18, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.15. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $64.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 461.55%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

