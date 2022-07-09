Tobam Has $177,000 Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Tobam lowered its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Centene were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $470,456,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Centene by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,593,000 after buying an additional 3,717,875 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Centene by 8,192.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,640,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,169,000 after buying an additional 1,620,635 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Centene by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,798,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,829,000 after buying an additional 1,599,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Centene by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,838,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,241,000 after buying an additional 1,317,451 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 6,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.94 per share, for a total transaction of $507,493.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,340. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,520 shares of company stock worth $1,770,740. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $88.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.79. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $89.92. The stock has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Centene (Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.