Tobam Has $89,000 Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Tobam increased its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 106.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in UDR were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in UDR by 16.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in UDR during the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in UDR by 3.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in UDR by 1.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 377,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in UDR during the first quarter valued at about $2,429,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UDR. Mizuho lowered their price target on UDR from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on UDR from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on UDR to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $44.81 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 298.05%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

