Tobam Has $94,000 Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Tobam grew its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,131 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in NetApp were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 226.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $142,268.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,452,836.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,344 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. OTR Global cut shares of NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.95.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $65.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.53 and a 200-day moving average of $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

