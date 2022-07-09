Tobam Increases Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST stock opened at $75.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.20 and its 200 day moving average is $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.62%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. OTR Global cut shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.73.

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.