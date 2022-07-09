Tobam Invests $102,000 in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Tobam bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 623 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $448,422,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $216,223,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,321.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,013,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,601,000 after acquiring an additional 941,891 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $75,931,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,202,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,046,000 after acquiring an additional 287,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.27.

In related news, Director Young Sohn sold 16,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,441,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,455,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $3,457,041.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,624.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 429,598 shares of company stock valued at $65,527,046. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS opened at $160.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 60.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.25. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

