Tobam Purchases 1,008 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Tobam lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 214.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,477 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 805 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $56.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 2.18. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $114.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.62 and its 200 day moving average is $75.21.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.35 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

