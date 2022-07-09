Tobam Purchases 155 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Tobam lifted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Quanta Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 1.3% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Quanta Services by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWR opened at $131.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.40 and a 12-month high of $140.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.09.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

PWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.18.

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

