Tobam Purchases 414 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Tobam raised its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in PPG Industries by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in PPG Industries by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price target on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.91.

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $117.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $177.32.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

