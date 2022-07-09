Tobam Purchases New Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Tobam purchased a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,655,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,883,000 after purchasing an additional 495,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,546,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,911,000 after purchasing an additional 362,632 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,058,000 after purchasing an additional 197,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 12,935.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 193,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,560,000 after purchasing an additional 191,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $156.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.82 and a 200-day moving average of $169.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.31 and a 52 week high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NDAQ. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $224,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,440,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nasdaq (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

