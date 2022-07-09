Tobam Purchases Shares of 1,216 Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 13,532 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $66.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.43. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.66 and a 12 month high of $80.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFG. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

