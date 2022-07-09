Tobam Raises Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 105.0% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

BR stock opened at $149.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.92. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.40 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

