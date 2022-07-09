Tobam Takes $173,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Tobam bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $121.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $149.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.54.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

