Truist Financial Corp Has $25.11 Million Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $25,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of CDW stock opened at $161.53 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $152.15 and a 12-month high of $208.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.04 and its 200-day moving average is $176.42.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,578.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.14.

CDW Company Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.