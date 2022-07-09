Truist Financial Corp Purchases 11,831 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,831 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $22,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VEEV. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.68.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,295.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VEEV opened at $210.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.30 and its 200-day moving average is $203.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 82.70, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.71. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.04 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

