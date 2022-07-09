Truist Financial Corp Sells 10,570 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 231,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,570 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $21,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of General Electric stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.24. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $116.17.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -6.99%.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.29.
In other General Electric news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
