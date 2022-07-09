UMB Bank N A MO Cuts Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,290,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,532 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,783 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,707,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $65.19 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $84.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 34.27%. The firm had revenue of $387.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James lowered Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.17.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

