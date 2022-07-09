UMB Bank N A MO Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,189 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.7% of UMB Bank N A MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $55,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,249,934,000 after purchasing an additional 346,970 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 566,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,755,000 after purchasing an additional 840,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $286.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $294.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.82.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.